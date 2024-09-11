3 Former Packers Who Failed Miserably With Their New Teams in Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
2. Darnell Savage, Safety, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Packers decided this offseason to make some wholesale changes to their safety corps. They didn't bring back Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, or Jonathan Owens as they wanted to go in a completely different direction.
This led to the free agency signing of Xavier McKinney and selection of Javon Bullard in the second round of the NFL Draft. McKinney was the big get and it wasn't cheap. The former New York Giants' defensive back was able to secure a four-year deal worth $68 million.
In his first game with the Packers, he was able to prove he's going to be a difference-maker. He finished the night in Brazil with four tackles, a pass defense, and an interception. That pick was on the team's very first defensive series and set the offense up with the ball inside the 20. They stalled and settled for a field goal but McKinney still gave them a golden opportunity.
While McKinney got the turnover, Bullard proved to be a magnet for the ball carrier. He finished the night with 11 tackles and was especially strong against the run.
As for Savage, his debut didn't go as well. His first game with the Jacksonville Jaguars earned him a 51.5 overall with a 53.4 in run defense. He wasn't targeted much at all in the passing game but he was also far from impactful for his new team. There's plenty of time left but right now, the Packers are feeling as though they made the right call.