3 Former Packers Still Unemployed Entering Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
2. Randall Cobb, Wide Receiver
He didn't play with the Packers organization in 2023 but wide receiver Randall Cobb will always be thought of as a member of the Green Bay organization.
A second-round pick out of Kentucky in 2011, Cobb endeared himself to Packers's fans with his blue-collar approach to the game. He made himself popular with the Wildcats by being willing to play any position from receiver to returner and even Wildcat quarterback. He brought that same attitude to the NFL and became a star.
Cobb earned the trust of Aaron Rodgers and in 10 years racked up 532 receptions for 6,316 yards with 47 touchdowns. He added 353 yards on the ground, 869 and a touchdown as a punt returner, and 1,915 with another score on kickoff returns.
He left in 2019 and signed with the Dallas Cowboys, putting up 828 yards and three touchdowns. Rodgers made it clear he was unhappy the Packers let him leave but they still didn't get him back when he hit the open market again in 2020. This time, he sighed with the Houston Texans but was back for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Cobb played in 2023 with the New York Jets, in an attempt to rejoin his friend. With Rodgers injured after just four snaps, the wideout was an afterthought and had just five receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. He could be done in the NFL but perhaps Rodgers gets him back in New York for one more season.