3 Former Packers Still Unemployed Entering Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
The Green Bay Packers are preparing to start training camp, which means they're unlikely to sign anyone else — barring an injury.
They were active this offseason, signing Josh Jacobs, Xavier McKinney, Andre Dillard, Greg Joseph, and more. They also let several players walk including Darnell Savage, Jonathan Owens, and Yosh Nijman.
With all that dust settled, here's a look at three former Packers who remain unsigned.
3. Rudy Ford, Safety
A sixth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, Rudy Ford has bounced around the NFL during his seven-year career. For the past two seasons, he was with the Packers and started 15 games while playing in 30.
Ford recorded 115 tackles, nine pass defenses, and five picks for the Packers and was instrumental in their 31-28 comeback win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 of the 2022 season. Ford picked off Dak Prescott twice in that victory.
This offseason, the Packers were ready to move in a different direction with their safeties. They didn't re-sign Darnell Savage or Jonathan Owens. Instead, they backed up the Brinks truck for Xavier McKinney and selected Javon Bullard in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
It's understandable Green Bay didn't bring him back due to the struggles they had on defense — plus their change in coordinator. What's surprising is the lack of attention Ford has received in free agency. His play over the past couple of years has been good enough to believe someone would sign him but that has yet to happen.