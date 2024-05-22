3 Former Packers Still Unemployed as OTAs Arrive
By Randy Gurzi
2. Mason Crosby, Kicker
A Colorado product, Mason Crosby was selected in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Packers. He spent the next 16 seasons of his career in Green Bay and while he goes down as one of the best kickers in franchise history, it wasn't always pretty.
Crosby connected on less than 80 percent of his field goal attempts for the first four seasons of his career. That included a 2009 campaign where he missed four of six attempts from beyond 50 yards and was good on just 75 percent of his tries.
Still, the Packers showed faith in him and he showed signs of life in 2011 when he made 85.7 percent of his tries. That goodwill was nearly lost when he made 21-of-33 kicks the following year, for a career-low of 63.6 percent. Finally, he was solid after that and turned into one of the more reliable kickers in the NFL. He's even had a lot of success in the playoffs, going 3-of-4 on field goals and 16-of-16 on extra points during their Super Bowl run following the 2010 season.
Crosby's last season with the Packers was in 2022 and he appeared in just two games for the New York Giants in 2023, making 5-of-7 kicks. There was a belief he would join Dallas to play for Mike McCarthy again but the rise of Brandon Aubrey ended that hope. Now approaching 40 years of age, time might be running out for Crosby, even though he proved last year he can still kick the ball, even drilling a 52-yarder.