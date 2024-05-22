3 Former Packers Still Unemployed as OTAs Arrive
By Randy Gurzi
Like most teams in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers are in the midst of their first round of OTAs. They’re looking to build upon a successful 2023 campaign where they shook off a slow start and finished 9-8.
Green Bay then went on the road to knock off the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys and followed that up by taking the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers to the limit. They lost 24-21 but considering how young their roster is, the future is bright.
As they look ahead to this season, let’s take a minute to look back at a few former Packers. Here are three free agents who once played in Green Bay but are still looking for a home in 2024.
3. Rudy Ford, Safety
So far during his seven-year career, Rudy Ford has been a bit of a journeyman. He spent two years with the Arizona Cardinals, two with the Philadelphia Eagles, and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars before signing with Green Bay in 2022.
During his first season with the Packers, Ford had 44 tackles and three interceptions. Two of those came in their comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys. This past season, he was playing well with 71 tackles and two picks but suffered a hamstring injury, ending the season on the IR.
While he’s not a Pro Bowl caliber player, Ford has proven he can be a quality backup with the ability to start in spurts. He will turn 30 this season, which might be hurting his stock, but there’s still enough in the tank to believe someone will give him a shot — even if an injury has to occur first.