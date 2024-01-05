3 Former Packers Who Failed Miserably With Their New Teams in 2023
These 3 former Green Bay Packers have not been living up to expectations with their new teams in 2023.
By Randy Gurzi
1. Allen Lazard, WR
When Aaron Rodgers landed with the Jets, he was set to reunite with a couple of his former teammates. Randall Cobb was one signing but that one wasn't the big move. Instead, the one that was supposed to move the needle was their decision to sign Allen Lazard.
The 6-foot-5, 227-pound wideout started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was cut during his rookie campaign and landed with the Packers. He had just one reception for seven yards that year but then in 2019, he started to show his potential.
Lazard recorded more than 450 yards over the next two seasons before breaking out with 513 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. He followed that up with 60 receptions for 788 yards and six more touchdowns in 2022 which allowed him to land a four-year deal with the Jets worth $44 million. They were so confident that he would succeed, they gave him $22 million guaranteed in his contract.
Perhaps it's the absence of Rodgers, but Lazard hasn't come close to his expectations this year. He enters Week 18 with just one touchdown while catching only 46.9 percent of his targets. He has a total of 311 yards on 23 receptions and has a receiving grade of 52.6 from PFF.
New York won't be able to move on from him without taking a massive hit in 2024, so their only hope is that Rodgers return helps him turn things around.