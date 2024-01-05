3 Former Packers Who Failed Miserably With Their New Teams in 2023
These 3 former Green Bay Packers have not been living up to expectations with their new teams in 2023.
By Randy Gurzi
2. Randall Cobb, WR
The first time Randall Cobb left Green Bay, it worked out well for him. He took a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys and had one of his best seasons as a pro. Working alongside Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, Cobb was sensational in the slot and had 55 receptions for 828 yards and three touchdowns. He parlayed that into a three-year deal with the Houston Texans.
His numbers dropped dramatically and just one year into his new deal, Cobb was traded back to the Packers. He never recaptured the magic he had early in his career but he still recorded 62 receptions for 792 yards and six touchowns over the past two years.
Cobb was then a free agent once more and decided to join the New York Jets. His goal was to be reunited with Aaron Rodgers, who has been his quarterback for the majority of his career. Once Rodgers was lost, Cobb became an afterthought.
He's appeared in 10 games and has just four catches on 16 targets — for a staggeringly low 25 percent completion percentage. Cobb scored a touchdown in their win over Houston, which is the only one he's had all year. He's also accounted for just 35 yards. It's a far cry from what he did with the Packers and it feels like even Rodgers' return won't do much for him.