3 Former Packers Who Failed Miserably With Their New Teams in 2023
These 3 former Green Bay Packers have not been living up to expectations with their new teams in 2023.
By Randy Gurzi
The Green Bay Packers had some serious turnover this offseason. Naturally, the loss of Aaron Rodgers took up all the news as he finally made his way out of town. The trade hasn't paid off for the New York Jets just yet, since Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on his first drive. Despite his injury, they still believe they landed someone who can finally make them contenders again.
Some of the other players to leave weren't as high profile but their new franchises still expected some type of return on investment. Here, we look at three who have failed miserably to live up to expectation.
3. Robert Tonyan, TE
He might not have ever been a star player but Robert Tonyan had some success with the Packers. He recorded 137 receptions for 1,437 yards, and 17 touchdowns in five seasons with the Pack. Most of his damage was done in 2020 when he had 586 yards and 11 touchdowns but he bounced back in 2022 following an injury-plagued 2021.
Tonyan had 53 receptions for 470 yards with a couple of touchdowns. He then joined the Chicago Bears where he would provide them a competent TE2 across from Cole Kmet. After 16 games, he hasn't done that, catching just 11 passes for 112 yards and no touchdowns. He's also been one of the worst blocking tight ends in the game with PFF ranking him 74th out of 78 in that department.
There were some issues under center with Justin Fields being hurt but even when he's out there, Tonyan is hardly impacting the game at all.