3 Former Bucks Who Failed Miserably With Their New Teams in 2023
With the New Year finally here, it's time to look back at three former Milwaukee Bucks players who failed with their new teams in 2023. The grass isn't always green on the other side, after all.
3. Jevon Carter
Jevon Carter was a pleasant surprise during the 2021-22 NBA campaign. After signing a one-year deal with the Bucks during February of that season, Carter went on to be an important bench piece as he averaged 5.6 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 threes on 55.8% shooting in 20 games (2 starts).
His impressive performance earned him a one-year contract in the following season, which ended up paying off. Carter only missed one of the Bucks' 82 regular-season games in 2022-23, averaging career-highs in points (8.0), assists (2.4), rebounds (2.5), and threes made per game (1.8) while hitting 42.1% of attempts from beyond the arc.
Unsurprisingly, Carter wanted a bigger payday in the offseason for his efforts and the Bucks weren't willing to meet those demands. Instead, the 28-year-old signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Chicago Bulls due to the team's need for point guard depth as Lonzo Ball continues to deal with a knee injury.
The bad news for the Bulls is that they didn't get last year's version of Carter. Instead, they're stuck with the version that is averaging only 5.3 points and 1.2 assists while shooting the ball 35.7% from the floor and 34.4% from three-point range. Furthermore, his 98 offensive rating and 117 defensive rating per 100 possessions illustrate how he's a liability on both ends of the court.
Considering how his play isn't even coming close to matching his $6.5 million annual salary, it's safe to say that the Bucks dodged a bullet by not bringing Carter back for another season.