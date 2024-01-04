3 Former Bucks Who Failed Miserably With Their New Teams in 2023
With the New Year finally here, it's time to look back at three former Milwaukee Bucks players who failed with their new teams in 2023. The grass isn't always green on the other side, after all.
2. Jordan Nwora
Jordan Nwora began his NBA career with the Bucks when they drafted him 45th overall in 2020. While his time in Milwaukee was brief, he still averaged a respectable 6.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 threes made on 37.6% shooting across 130 games and even helped the Bucks on the road to their 2020-21 NBA title run.
Nwora's time with the Bucks came to an end in February 2023 when he was traded to the Indiana Pacers in a four-team deal. At first, things looked promising for the former Louisville Cardinal as he averaged 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on .476/.422/.721 in 24 games with the Pacers to close out the 2022-23 campaign.
But much to Indiana's dismay, Nwora couldn't pick up from where he left off this year. He's averaging 6.2 PTS/2.0 REB/1.0 AST and is only sinking 33.3% of his three-point attempts. A lack of playing time is a key reason behind his regression. After averaging 24.6 minutes with the Pacers last season to 10.9 over just 11 games while being a healthy scratch multiple times in 2023-24.
Unless Indiana starts shipping players away, Nwora's situation likely won't change. His best bet at this point is to hope that the Pacers move him elsewhere for a fresh start.