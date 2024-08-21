3 Former Bucks Still Unemployed After 2 Months of Free Agency
3. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, PF/C
Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been a part of the Bucks' roster for the last five seasons, mostly because his younger brother — Giannis — is the face of the franchise. Having said that, it looks like Milwaukee has had enough of showing love to the elder Antetokounmpo.
It'd be one thing if Thanasis looked like an NBA player on the floor, but that's far from the case and the 2023-24 campaign cemented that fact. The Greek forward only put up 0.9 points, 0.5 assists, and 0.4 steals while averaging 4.6 minutes across 34 games. He only saw playing time in blowout sand when injuries popped up, but even then he failed to make the most of his opportunities.
All you need is this clip from February of Damian Lillard laughing at Thanasis' eight-second violation against the Denver Nuggets to understand just how badly the latter doesn't belong in the league.
The fact that there isn't any buzz surrounding the 32-year-old veteran also speaks a lot about his outlook. He might be well-liked amongst his peers, however, talent eventually has to be taken into account. If he negatively impacts his team every time he touches the floor, why would anyone want to roll the dice?
