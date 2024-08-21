3 Former Bucks Still Unemployed After 2 Months of Free Agency
2. Danilo Gallinari, PF/SF
Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari spent time with three NBA franchises last season, including the Bucks. After being acquired from the Washington Wizard in January, the former Italian League MVP was waived by the Detroit Pistons ahead of the trade deadline, allowing him to sign with the Bucks for the remainder of the year on Feb. 21.
The Bucks hoped that a reunion with head coach Doc Rivers could bring out the best in Gallinari. After all, the former 2008 first-rounder averaged 18.7 points and 5.8 rebounds with .448/.408/.909 splits in two seasons playing under Rivers with the LA Clippers from 2017 to 2019.
Unfortunately, the reunion didn't yield any noteworthy results. Gallinari barely made his presence felt on the hardwood as he only averaged 2.8 points and 1.1 rebounds while playing 9.1 minutes across 17 games. Even worse is the fact that tallied a 37.8 FG% and 17.6 3P%, further illustrating just how ineffective he was.
Even though Gallinari has received minimal attention this summer, his Olympic performance could change that. Suiting up in three games for Italy in Paris last month, Gallinari led his country in points (14.3) while adding 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists with .632/.667/.882 splits. That isn't to say he'll have similar success in the NBA, however, it shows that he might not be as washed up as perceived.
With various teams always looking to improve their frontcourt, Gallinari could garner some attention as we move closer to the season — especially if training camp injuries emerge around the league.