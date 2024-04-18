3 First-Round Prospects That Could Fall to the Packers at No. 41
Could the Green Bay Packers get a 1st-round value with the 41st overall pick?
3. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Every year, there is a shocking name that falls out of the first round of the NFL Draft for one reason or another. At this point, there haven't been any real rumors suggesting this could happen for UCLA star Laiatu Latu, but you can connect some dots here.
Not only is Laiatu Latu an older prospect coming out (as many are in this draft) at the age of 23 (will turn 24 on December 31) but he's got a bad history of injuries that once threatened to take his football career away from him.
At Washington, Latu missed the entire 2020 season due to a neck injury and was considered "medically retired" during the 2021 season. He transferred to UCLA and reestablished himself as one of the premier pass rushers in the country. And frankly, he might be the best pure pass rusher in this draft class. He's generally considered a top 25 player overall and plays a premium position.
The Packers would have to at least think about selecting him at pick #41 overall if he falls out of the first round due to medical concerns. Is that likely to happen? No, but again -- this kind of fall happens for at least one player just about every year, and news comes out during the draft that teams failed certain players medically.
You don't hope that for Latu, certainly, but he would be another major asset to an already talented Green Bay defense if they were able to land him in round two.