3 Ex-Packers Still Without a Job After Josiah Deguara Signing
There are still a few former Green Bay Packers players looking for their next opportunity following Josiah Deguara's signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
By Jovan Alford
3. Adrian Amos
The last player we will highlight in this slideshow is veteran safety Adrian Amos, who played for Green Bay for four seasons (2019-22). The 30-year-old Amos spent last season with the Houston Texans and New York Jets.
The former fifth-round pick signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets last offseason but didn’t start in a lot of games. Amos saw action in 11 games last season (three starts) and played 63 percent of special teams snaps for New York.
However, the veteran defensive back had 23 combined tackles and a pass deflection with the Jets. Amos was released by the Jets in December and immediately picked up by the Texans where he played in five games.
But Amos didn’t do much in Houston, posting five tackles, and a fumble recovery, while playing 29 percent of defensive and 51 percent of special teams snaps. Based on what we saw from the 30-year-old safety this past season, it’s safe to say Amos is a backup and special teams guy.
Even though he’s been regulated to this role, he could still provide solid depth for a contender looking for a veteran. Amos’ market likely won’t pick up until after the draft and when teams get a close look at what they are missing heading into training camp.
