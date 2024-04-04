3 Ex-Packers Still Without a Job After Josiah Deguara Signing
There are still a few former Green Bay Packers players looking for their next opportunity following Josiah Deguara's signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
By Jovan Alford
2. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
The veteran wide receiver had his series of ups and downs in his final season with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, when the Chiefs needed him the most in the playoffs, the former Packers wide receiver showed up and made plays.
Last season, the 29-year-old wide receiver had a career-low 21 receptions (42 targets) for 315 yards and a touchdown. Valdes-Scantling saw his production dwindle this season as he got outplayed by Justin Watson, who had 27 receptions (53 targets) for 460 yards and three touchdowns.
Valdes-Scantling could still be a viable option for a contender looking for a wide receiver that can stretch the field. The 29-year-old pass catcher has a career yards-per-catch average of 17, which is good.
That said, the former Packers wide receiver might have to wait until after the draft to find a new team as this year’s class is loaded at receiver. Also, not to mention, Tyler Boyd, Odell Beckham Jr., Hunter Renfrow, and Michael Thomas are free agents as well.