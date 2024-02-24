3 Dream Packers Trade Targets This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers need to be active on the trade market considering their limited cap space. These players should be at the top of their wishlist.
By Cem Yolbulan
Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Los Angeles Chargers
Similar to safety, cornerback rotation could also use an upgrade in Green Bay. Jaire Alexander is coming off an injury-plagued season and Eric Stokes has missed a ton of games over the last two seasons. As good as they both have been, it's difficult to trust them to stay healthy for a full season.
Add Keisean Nixon's free agency and you have a glaring need at cornerback as well.
Asante Samuel Jr. of the Los Angeles Chargers is as good of a cornerback as one can hope for as a trade target. Entering the final year of his deal, Samuel Jr. could be moved by the Chargers, who are in a difficult cap situation.
The former second-round pick out of Florida State has played every game and over 90% of snaps in each of the last two seasons in Los Angeles. He allowed 60% or less on targets in both seasons and has a 75.6 coverage grade on Pro Football Focus ratings.
Samuel Jr. is best known for his incredible 2022 postseason appearance. Despite falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round, Samuel had three interceptions and six passes defended, showcasing his ability to shine in the biggest moments.
The Packers would be hard-pressed to find a better cornerback to put on the opposite side of Jaire Alexander than Asante Samuel Jr. He should be on top of the wishlist of the front office.
