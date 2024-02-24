3 Dream Packers Trade Targets This Offseason
The Green Bay Packers need to be active on the trade market considering their limited cap space. These players should be at the top of their wishlist.
By Cem Yolbulan
Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos
The most glaring need for the Green Bay Packers this offseason is arguably safety. The Packers gave up the eighth-highest passer rating in the NFL last season and they are slated to lose some key backfield defenders.
Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, and Jonathan Owens are all hitting free agency. Ford and Owens are likely gone.
The Packers already brought in a new defensive coordinator in Jeff Hafley and he will likely change the scheme in Titletown.
A high-level safety option would give Hafley more talent to work with as he tries to improve the team's pass coverage. A dream candidate there would be the Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons.
Simmons has made All-Pro four out of the last five seasons and remains one of the best in his position. As a 30-year-old entering the final season of his contract, he is a prime trade candidate for the Broncos, who are in cap hell. Denver desperately needs to cut salaries and they could start with their Pro Bowl safety who can easily net them a second-rounder in return.
Simmons is a turnover machine who has had at least three interceptions in each of the last six seasons. His base salary of $14.5 million is a lot but for a team trying to win the Super Bowl, it is a worthy gamble.