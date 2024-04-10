3 Defenders the Packers Should Draft to Prepare for Caleb Williams' Arrival in the NFC North
With Caleb Williams on his way to the NFC North, here are three defenders that the Packers need to draft later this month.
By Jovan Alford
3. Kamren Kinchens, Miami (FL)
With the Packers signing veteran Xavier McKinney to a four-year deal to kick off free agency, some fans might believe that the team doesn’t need to address the position in the draft.
However, the Bears’ offense is loaded at the skill positions (WR/TE/RB), which means every other NFC North team needs to have their passing defenses up to par. Kamren Kinchens could be the Day 1 starter for the Packers at the free safety position.
The 5-foot-11 defensive back has a great first step and is a solid blitzer no matter where he’s lined up on the field. Kinchens also has good ball skills, making him a great selection to pair alongside McKinney, who is a playmaker in his own right.
The former Hurricanes standout is coming off another stellar season, recording 59 total tackles, five pass deflections, five interceptions, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a defensive touchdown. In 2022 as a sophomore, Kinchens posted six interceptions (career-high), six pass deflections, and a defensive score.
