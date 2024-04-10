3 Defenders the Packers Should Draft to Prepare for Caleb Williams' Arrival in the NFC North
With Caleb Williams on his way to the NFC North, here are three defenders that the Packers need to draft later this month.
By Jovan Alford
2. Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
If the Packers are looking to bring some more heat off the edge this season in hopes of slowing down Williams, Green Bay should look to take former Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper.
The 6-foot-2 linebacker is a great athlete, who can spy on mobile quarterbacks, thanks to his speed and acceleration. Cooper also has a nice combo of size and speed, which helps him keep up with running backs and tight ends in man coverage.
It was reported earlier last month that the Packers were one of the many teams scheduled to host Cooper for a visit. The first-team All-SEC linebacker had a terrific 2023 season, producing 84 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two pass deflections.
Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt has Cooper ranked as the second-best inside linebacker in his 2024 NFL Draft guide and compares the former Aggie’s skills to NaVarro Bowman, who was a good linebacker with the San Francisco 49ers.
With Green Bay releasing veteran De'Vondre Campbell this offseason, Cooper is the perfect replacement to play alongside Quay Walker for the foreseeable future.