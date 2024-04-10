3 Defenders the Packers Should Draft to Prepare for Caleb Williams' Arrival in the NFC North
With Caleb Williams on his way to the NFC North, here are three defenders that the Packers need to draft later this month.
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers went on a fantastic run toward the latter part of the 2023 season that saw them win nine games and pull off an upset win in the playoffs over the Dallas Cowboys.
The Packers’ defense played a huge role in their double-digit playoff win over the Cowboys, forcing Dak Prescott into two interceptions as they returned one for a touchdown. Green Bay’s defense was much-maligned under then-defensive coordinator Joe Barry during the 2023 season.
However, the Packers fans hope that will change under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who has the tall task of creating game plans to stop Caleb Williams, who will presumably be drafted No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears.
Luckily for Green Bay, they already have some players on defense (Quay Walker, Kenny Clark, Rashan Gary) that will make life tough for Williams. But the Packers still have a few holes to address on defense and will look to fill them in the 2024 NFL Draft. Here are three players the Packers should draft as they prepare to see Williams twice a season.
1. Cooper DeJean, Iowa
The former Iowa Hawkeye defensive back has been one of the players that mock drafts have linked to Green Bay.
The Packers have one standout cornerback Jaire Alexander to defend the boundary, but they don’t have another solid option to play on the opposite side. Green Bay thought Eric Stokes would be their CB2, but he’s struggled to stay healthy over the last two seasons (12 games played).
Green Bay drafted Stokes in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, so they aren’t going to give up on him yet. However, DeJean brings that versatility and playmaking to the secondary, which will help the Packers in their quest for an NFC North crown.
DeJean is solid in man and zone coverage and has elite ball skills, which will help him at the next level. He can also be utilized as a punt returner, but the Packers have Keisean Nixon to lean on in the special teams department.
This past season at Iowa, DeJean had 41 total tackles, five pass deflections, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions. The unanimous first-team All-American cornerback had his 2023 season cut short by a fractured fibula in November but has been cleared for all football activities.
With the first round of the NFL draft being so heavily focused on quarterback, wide receiver, offensive, and defensive line, there’s a chance that DeJean could fall to the Packers at No. 25 overall.