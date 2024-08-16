3 Bucks Who Will Be Cut Before Training Camp
By Cem Yolbulan
Andre Jackson Jr.
Looking at Milwaukee's draft picks from the past couple of years, one can easily see the type of players they were targeting. Andre Jackson Jr. has the same player profile as Beauchamp and Livingston; intriguing physical and athletic tools but raw basketball skills.
Jackson was the 36th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. At 6-foot-6, he has good positional size and profiles as a solid defender. His offensive game, however, leaves plenty to be desired.
Due to their desperate need for more defense, the Bucks relied on Jackson more than they should have in his rookie season. The UConn product held his own, even appearing in the postseason but his offensive limitations were too obvious. He barely touched the ball on that end of the floor, taking less than two shots per game in 10 minutes of action per appearance, averaging 2.2 points.
This will be Jackson's age-23 season. If he were a couple of years younger, the Bucks could easily talk themselves into him as a contributor for next season. At this point, he is so far away offensively that it's hard to see him making an impact for the 2024-25 campaign. He may have some trade value that the Bucks should explore, but otherwise, they would likely not regret moving on from him if they were to cut him.