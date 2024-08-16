3 Bucks Who Will Be Cut Before Training Camp
By Cem Yolbulan
Chris Livingston
Despite being the 58th-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Bucks gave Livingston a guaranteed rookie deal last year. The talented small forward out of Kentucky was considered to be a raw prospect and that showed in his first NBA campaign as Livingston rarely saw the floor.
The 20-year-old spent most of his time in the G League last year, showing decent two-way potential. In 16 games for the Wisconsin Herd, he hit over 37% of his threes and averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in 16 games. Considering his age and skill set, the Bucks could easily talk themselves into keeping Livingston around.
However, Livingston is still far from being able to contribute to a contender like the Bucks. Before Milwaukee, he didn't have the most promising freshman season at Kentucky, either, struggling immensely from the field and downtown. If he can't prove himself to be a capable shooter in the NBA, he may not have a productive career.
Milwaukee probably sees Livingston as a potential out. If he develops, they will have a two-way contributor on a team-friendly deal. Unfortunately, the Bucks' track record in developing such players is not good. One has to wonder whether that roster spot would be better used on a veteran who could contribute immediately next season.