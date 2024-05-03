Dairyland Express
3 Bucks Who Won't Return Next Season

Milwaukee can't afford to run it back with the same rotation in 2024-25 after losing in the first round to the Indiana Pacers.

By Vinnie Portell

Apr 28, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) plays against the Indiana Pacers in a 2024 NBA Playoff game. / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
2. Jae Crowder 

Speaking of aging players, Crowder (34 this July) is a solid floor-spacer, but provides little else for Milwaukee. 

He shot just 42.2% from the field (6.2 points per game) this season and he’s a bit of a luxury considering the team is likely to bring back Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton. Portis is scheduled to make $12.6 million next season, while Connaughton is set to make $9.4 million.

Dumping Crowder could also free up minutes for a player like MarJon Beauchamp, Milwaukee’s 2022 first-round pick, to finally develop into a significant contributor. Beauchamp (24 in October) averaged 4.4 points per game on 48.8% shooting from the field this season despite playing 11 fewer minutes per game than Crowder.

