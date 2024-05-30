3 Bucks on the Trade Block This Offseason
2. Bobby Portis, PF/C
If the Bucks like how Lopez fits in their frontcourt, they could always decide to move Bobby Portis instead. The 29-year-old is under contract for the 2024-25 season at $12.5 million with a 2025-26 player options that sits at $13.4 million.
Portis, who's been with Milwaukee since 2020, has become one of the NBA's top bench players since joining the team, finishing third in Sixth Man of the Year voting in two of the last three seasons. One of those instances came last season as he averaged 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.2 threes on 40.7% shooting across 82 games with just four starts.
While a lot of Bucks fans don't want to see the former Arkansas Razorback leave town, GM Horst might not have a choice. Milwaukee isn't exactly overflowing with valuable chips, making Portis — who can score up close, rebound, and shoot off the bench — one of the more attractive pieces to potential trade partners.
More often than not legitimate difference-makers can't be acquired with moving good players in return. If moving Portis means adding a third superstar or even multiple depth players, it's a trade that must be made. After all, we already saw how a lack of reliable depth hurt the Bucks in their playoff loss to the Pacers.