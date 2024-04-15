3 Bucks on Thin Ice Heading Into the Playoffs
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a crucial postseason. These three Bucks have the most to prove.
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Damian Lillard
This one might come as a surprise but there is no denying that Damian Lillard has been one of the most disappointing players in the entire league this season.
After being acquired by the Bucks via a trade in the offseason, Lillard came to Milwaukee with lofty expectations. Being a consistent All-NBA level player with the Trail Blazers, Dame Time was finally going to have a chance to prove himself on a title contender as one of the best offensive players in the league.
Things, however, didn't turn out the way he was hoping for. Despite having a healthy season, playing in 73 games, he was nowhere near his usual level, not coming close to All-NBA consideration. He finished the season with 24.3 points and 7 assists per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4 from three. Outside of his injury-riddled 2021-22 season, this was easily his worst season in a decade.
Seeing this kind of decline from a 33-year-old undersized guard is certainly concerning. There aren't too many small guards who maintain All-NBA level performances as they near their mid-30s. Considering that Lillard is under contract for three more seasons after this, the Bucks may start worrying unless Dame starts turning things around in the playoffs.
One of the greatest shooters and clutch performers ever, Lillard always has a chance of bouncing back and delivering for his team. If the Bucks are going anywhere this postseason, they need their star to remember who he is. Otherwise, either Lillard's time in Milwaukee is going to be short-lived or the Bucks' window of championship contention is narrower than we thought.
