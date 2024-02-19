3 Bucks Bold Predictions Coming Out of the All-Star Break
The Milwaukee Bucks need to figure things out quickly after the All-Star break. Fortunately for them, they have the talent to do so.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks will make the NBA Finals
Maybe this wouldn't have been as bold of a prediction at the beginning of the season, but considering how dominant the Boston Celtics have been and how disappointing Milwaukee has been all year, it is rather bold.
The Bucks have been nowhere near the best team in the Eastern Conference but they have the talent to win a seven-game series against anybody in the league.
In a potential series with the Boston Celtics, there is a chance that the Bucks will have the two best players in the series in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. This Boston Celtics core has never gotten over the hump and Jayson Tatum isn't necessarily a world-beater come playoff time.
Doc Rivers is considered a liability for the playoffs but the Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzula is not playoff-proven either. The Bucks have the experience advantage and the championship pedigree on their side when facing the rest of the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only superstar in the Eastern Conference to have won a ring.
The Miami Heat will pose a challenge as always. The Knicks, Sixers, and the Cavs are feisty but the Bucks have a significant talent advantage over any of them. Until this Milwaukee team loses a series when fully healthy, I will continue riding with them.
