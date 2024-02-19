3 Bucks Bold Predictions Coming Out of the All-Star Break
The Milwaukee Bucks need to figure things out quickly after the All-Star break. Fortunately for them, they have the talent to do so.
By Cem Yolbulan
Giannis Antetokounmpo will finish in the Top 3 in MVP voting
The Greek Freak has set such a high standard for himself throughout his career that his current season of 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks is considered a down year. Yet, he has been as dominant as ever this season.
Antetokounmpo is having the most efficient season of his career, hitting 61.6% of his shots from the field. He managed to eliminate the needless three-point shots from his game, only attempting 1.7 threes per game. Instead, he is taking more shots inside the arc and hitting them at a career-best percentage. He is also averaging a career-high 6.4 assists per game.
The bigger issues with the Bucks have been the underwhelming performances of Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton. Lillard has been below his usual All-NBA level and Middleton struggles to play extended minutes due to injury concerns. Considering their ages, this decline may be understandable but it also puts more burden on Giannis. And he has done an excellent job taking it on and delivering it once again.
The Bucks are not a deep team. They have to win games with their starters and star power. They will continue to rely on Giannis in the final stretch of the season. He will likely hit another gear and make himself a serious MVP candidate.
There will be a battle for the award between Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Bucks superstar. Antetokounmpo might have as good of an argument as any at the end of the season.