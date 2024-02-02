3 Brewers Who Could Be Traded Next After Corbin Burnes
After trading ace Corbin Burnes on Thursday night, the Milwaukee Brewers could be in sell mode this season.
3. Devin Williams
The 29-year-old closer is the best player in the Brewers’ bullpen and one of the best relievers in baseball this season.
Williams and Milwaukee agreed to a one-year, $7.25 million contract last month, which includes a club option. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Williams will get a $7M salary plus a $10.25M salary for the 2025 season.
Therefore, if the Brewers wanted to trade Williams this summer, it wouldn’t cost much financially for them or any team looking to solidify the backend of their bullpen. The veteran relief pitcher is coming off a solid 2023 season with an 8-3 record, 1.53 ERA, and 36 saves. He also produced 87 strikeouts in 58.2 innings pitched and only allowed four home runs.
Williams has made the MLB All-Star Game the last two seasons while sporting a sub-2.00 ERA, which is lethal.
Just as we said with Peralta, the Brewers could get a lot in return for Williams to help bolster their minor league system. When he comes into the game, Williams doesn’t give up a ton of hits, let alone runs. It will be interesting to see how things pan out for the Brewers, as they could be sellers by the time the trade deadline rolls around.
