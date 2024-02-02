3 Brewers Who Could Be Traded Next After Corbin Burnes
After trading ace Corbin Burnes on Thursday night, the Milwaukee Brewers could be in sell mode this season.
By Jovan Alford
2. Willy Adames
Adames is set to become a free agent after this year, and Milwaukee could look to move him before Opening Day or sometime this season.
The 28-year-old shortstop is coming off a less-than-stellar 2023 campaign at the plate, slashing .217/.310/.407 with 24 home runs and 80 RBI. While it was great to see Adames hit 20 or more home runs for the third-straight season, the Brewers want to see him hit for a better average.
With the Brewers acquiring Joey Ortiz in the Burnes’ trade on Thursday night, they could put the young shortstop in Adames’ spot if they decide to move him.
It’s clear the Brew Crew is going with a soft rebuild as they had rookies Sal Frelick, Andruw Monsaterio, and Brice Turang all made their debuts last year. Then you also have to factor in the team signing 19-year-old phenom Jackson Chourio to a massive eight-year, $82M contract this offseason.
With his pop, Adames could be a nice addition to a contending team looking to find a bat to put in the middle of their batting order.