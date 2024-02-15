3 Bold Packers Predictions for the 2024 Offseason
The Green Bay Packers will make some tweaks to the roster during the offseason.
3. Expect the Packers To Add Another Running Back via Free Agency or the NFL Draft
Green Bay will be in the market to add another tailback to the backfield. Aaron Jones is heading into the final year of his four-year, $48 million contract. His cap hit in 2024 is $17.5 million. General manager Brian Gutekunst alluded to wanting Jones back next season during his end-of-the-year press conference.
Meanwhile, A.J. Dillion is going to be an unrestricted free agent. It may be time that both sides split up but there will be options in March to replace Dillion. It's very likely that Jones is the lead workhorse in the backfield but he will need a running mate.
Ezekiel Elliott and Devin Singletary are two intriguing options. They both have experience as ball carriers and pass-catchers coming out of the backfield. Either dude can come in and change the pace for the offense.
In 2023, Singletary logged 898 rushing yards, 193 receiving yards, and four total scores. On the flip side, Elliott tallied 642 rushing yards, 313 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns.
It wouldn't cost much to bring either guy into town. But if Green Bay decided they want to attack this position in the NFL Draft, they have the assets to do so. They have 11 picks total in the 2024 NFL Draft, including two seconds, two-thirds, one-fourth, and one-fifth.
Teams always find quality running backs in every NFL Draft. Why can't that be Green Bay this year?
Trey Benson, Blake Corum, Jonathan Brooks, Jaylen Wright, and Audric Estime could all be targets from Rounds 2-5.
