3 Bold Packers Predictions for the 2024 Offseason
The Green Bay Packers will make some tweaks to the roster during the offseason.
2. Green Bay Will Be Aggressive in the Safety Market During Free Agency
The Packers' safety room struggled throughout the year in 2023. Darnell Savage, Jonathan Owens, and Rudy Ford will all hit the open market in March. It's possible that none of the three return to Titletown.
Those three guys only combined for just two interceptions last season. You would expect a larger number of takeaways from your safeties but that wasn't the case.
Green Bay will certainly need to make some moves to clear up cap space but there are plenty of free-agent options to improve that position group. The list includes Micah Hyde, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and Jordan Whitehead.
Hyde is a savvy veteran on the backend. He started his career with the Packers in 2013 before heading to the Buffalo Bills in 2017. The Iowa product is aggressive when defending the run while being aware in pass coverage. Across 11 seasons, Hyde tallied 644 total tackles, 66 pass deflections, and 24 interceptions.
Meanwhile, Gardner-Johnson is another athletic difference-maker in the secondary. The Florida product can line up in the box or over the top and be effective in both roles. The 26-year-old has snagged 12 interceptions along with 39 pass deflections.
Whitehead provides the defense with a downhill thumper. The Pittsburgh product excels as a run-defender but can create turnovers when needed.
Any of these three defenders would immediately improve that position group. Green Bay can't afford to enter the 2024 season with a lackluster safety room.