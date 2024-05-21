3 Biggest Trap Games on Packers' 2024 Schedule
By Joe Summers
2. Week 6 vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Packers have one of the more difficult schedules in the NFL, and it'd be easy to overlook a Cardinals squad that went 4-13 last season. However, Kyler Murray is still dangerous and capable of leading a team to the postseason, while Marvin Harrison Jr. should completely transform this passing attack.
One of the best wide receiver prospects in years, Harrison Jr. can win at every level and finally gives Murray a bonfide No. 1 weapon. Trey McBride broke out as a promising young tight end last season, while James Conner is a versatile running back who can punish defenses in his own right.
Arizona's defense is a work in progress, but this matchup comes in the middle of a touch stretch for Green Bay. The Packers face the Rams, Cardinals, Texans, Jaguars, and Lions consecutively before the bye week. Every team except the Cardinals has legitimate playoff aspirations, so Green Bay can't afford to let their collective foot off the gas here.
Murray returned from injury to complete 65.7% of his passes for 1,799 yards, 10 TDs and five interceptions while rushing for another 244 yards and three TDs in eight games. He was a bit rusty, though now gets a full offseason to prepare.
With a revamped offense and a healthy Murray, the Cardinals could be a tough test. The Packers need to escape this five-game stretch with a 3-2 record at least, so this is a critical matchup early in the campaign.