3 Biggest Surprises from Packers' Training Camp
TJ Slaton Over Devonte Wyatt on the Defensive Line
Devonte Wyatt was one of Green Bay's two first-round picks in 2022, along with linebacker Quay Walker. At 23 years old, he was an older prospect out of Georgia who the Packers thought could help immediately.
Although he's developed into a solid part of the rotation, his development has been slower than the Packers have hoped. It took him until the end of his rookie year to work his way into the rotation, and he only started five games last year.
With Green Bay moving to a 4-3 alignment that includes two defensive tackles up front, Waytt had a golden opportunity to establish himself as a starter on the defensive line. Unfortunately, former fifth-round pick TJ Slaton has surpassed him on the depth chart.
It's been Slaton, not Wyatt, lining up next to Kenny Clark in Green Bay's base defense. Slaton has been impressive in his own right, but it's disappointing to see Wyatt fail to seize the opportunity. He'll still get plenty of snaps, but it's not looking like he'll play the role he hoped for at this point.
Grant DuBose at Wide Receiver
The Packers have one of the most exciting wide receiver rooms in the entire NFL. Sure, they may lack a number-one wide receiver (sorry, Matt LaFleur). Still, they make up for it with a litany of talented and young receivers up and down their roster.
In fact, they have too many, and they won't be able to keep them all.
With Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks locked into roster spots, Malik Heath and Bo Melton were thought to be the other two surefire candidates to make the roster. However, Grant DuBose is making waves in camp.
DuBose was a seventh-round pick in last year's draft, but missed most of camp due to injuries. That essentially ended any bid to make the roster. He's since returned stronger and better than ever and is showing what he can do. At this point, DuBose might be on the roster over Heath. Buckle up. It will be a fun ride to determine who will win this battle.
