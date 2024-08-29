3 Biggest Surprises on the Packers' 53-Man Roster
3. Packers Keep Zayne Anderson, Release Anthony Johnson Jr.
One of the biggest surprises in Green Bay’s final roster decisions came at the safety position, where the Packers opted to prioritize special teams' ability over defensive prowess.
No position on the Packers has undergone a more dramatic transformation since 2023—not even running back. Rudy Ford, Darnell Savage Jr., Jonathan Owens, and now, 2023 seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson Jr., are all gone.
The decision to cut Johnson was particularly head-scratching. He played well as a rookie last season and carried that momentum into training camp and the preseason this year. In the Packers’ preseason finale, Johnson was all over the field, blowing up receivers and ball carriers alike. By all accounts, he seemed like a lock to make the roster.
But the Packers had other plans, raising questions about just how much influence special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia has on these roster decisions. Let’s be clear: Johnson is the better defensive player compared to Zayne Anderson—no ifs, ands, or buts about it. Anderson’s value, however, lies in his special teams contributions, and that appears to have tipped the scales in his favor.
Perhaps the Packers feel confident in the depth ahead of them on the safety depth chart. Prize free agent acquisition Xavier McKinney has been as advertised, capable of lining up all over the field, and will play every single down when healthy.
The team also invested in draft picks Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, and Kitan Oladapo. While Oladapo still has much to prove, Bullard and Williams have looked the part, showing enough in camp and preseason to suggest they can contribute right away. The Packers likely envision scenarios where both Bullard and Williams see the field alongside McKinney, giving them a versatile and dynamic safety group.
That said, losing Johnson to waivers would be a significant risk. He’s a young player with clear potential, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see another team pounce on the opportunity to claim him. If the Packers can somehow get Johnson onto the practice squad, it would be a coup. But as it stands, Green Bay is rolling the dice, and it’s a gamble that could come back to haunt them.
