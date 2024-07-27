3 Biggest Surprises From First Week of Packers Training Camp
By Randy Gurzi
2. The struggles on the O-line
The Packers re-tooled their offensive line this offseason as they picked up Andre Dillard in free agency and used their first-round pick on Jordan Morgan out of Arizona — after releasing David Bakhtiari due to injuries. They weren't sure where Morgan would play — but he gave them options.
A left tackle for the Wildcats, Morgan was seen as a better fit at guard in the NFL. During offseason workouts, he moved all over the place, giving the coaching staff hope they could lean on him to fill in wherever needed.
In the end, the goal was to have a versatile line with some experienced backups such as Dillard. After the first few practices, however, it's hard to have much confidence in the line as a whole.
Dillard has been struggling thoroughly as Rashan Gary having his way with him. Dillard was beaten multiple times for what would have been a sack. He was given a shot at right tackle but quickly found himself on the bench with Kadeem Telfort passing him. Thankfully, Zach Tom will be the starter when healthy, but the struggles were discouraging.
Even worse is the fact that others on the line had problems as well. Dillard stood out as the biggest issue but the defense was far ahead of the offense during the first week — at least when it came to the battle at the line of scrimmage. There's time to get it fixed, thankfully, but there's clearly more work to be done than initially believed.