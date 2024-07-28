3 Big Takeaways From 1st Week of Packers Training Camp
Safety Battle is Fun to Watch
The Packers' defense has a ton of new energy, thanks to the hope Hafley has brought. They also have new faces in the secondary, particularly at safety, where they are an entirely new group.
Last year's depth chart was kind of sad at the position. Darnell Savage was clearly declining and the other guys alongside him weren't exciting. Rudy Ford and Jonathan Owens are career backups and/or special teams guys, and they used a seventh-round pick on Anthony Johnson. Johnson is the only guy returning from that group.
Green Bay swung for the fences in free agency to replace them by signing Xavier McKinney. Unlike other guys in free agency, McKinney still has his best football ahead of him. He also brings versatility and playmaking the defense desperately needs. It will be fun to watch him play all over the field.
Who lines up next to him is still in question. Second-round pick Javon Bullard, fourth-rounder Evan Williams and Johnson have been rotating each day. They've each taken their turns making plays on the ball and are challenging each other through competition. It's definitely the opposite vibe from last year.
Green Bay will likely take all of training camp and preseason to determine McKinney's running mate. The fact that they have good options, unlike last year, is an exciting development for a once barren position in Green Bay. Each player brings something a little different, so we'll see what Hafley is looking for in the backend of his secondary. Buckle up!
