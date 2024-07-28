3 Big Takeaways From 1st Week of Packers Training Camp
Packers Kicking Battle Is Heating Up
The Packers clearly weren't happy with Anders Carlson's performance during his rookie season. After not bringing in any competition a year ago, they've sported three kickers on their roster since the beginning of the offseason. Greg Joseph has been the constant (and only real threat to Carlson), as Green Bay has rotated the third kicker on the 90-man roster.
Instead of improving as his rookie season went on, Carlson got worse. He ended on a cold streak, including a missed field goal attempt that proved costly in the Packers' Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.
The good news is that he's off to a great start in training camp. He's made 11 of his first 12 field goal attempts, including several of those in the rain. His lone miss hit the uprights from 50 yards out. Even better, he's draining them right down the middle and clearly has the strongest leg of any of the three kickers.
Joseph isn't going to give up that easily, though. He's also 11-for-12 over the first week of camp, showing off his accuracy. He isn't used to kicking outdoors, so that's a good sign from the veteran. Ultimately, it's Carlson's job to lose, but Joseph is keeping the pressure on him.
On a separate note, punter Daniel Whelan is in the opposite boat from Carlson. He beat out veteran Pat O'Donnell last season and now has no competition in camp. He continues to show why at every practice, as he's not only shown off his strong leg but also improved accuracy in placements. He'll be a nice luxury for Green Bay (but one that's hopefully not needed very often).