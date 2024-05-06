3 Best Remaining Free Agents the Packers Can Still Sign After the Draft
3. Jamal Adams, LB/S
The Green Bay Packers are extremely young at both linebacker and safety this coming season. They drafted a couple of linebackers really high in second-round pick Edgerrin Cooper and third-round pick Ty'Ron Hopper. Those guys are going to have to be quick learners for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who is running a 4-3 base defense.
At the safety position, the Packers used three picks from rounds 2-5, and are going to be counting on Javon Bullard to play a substantial role next to big-money free agent signing Xavier McKinney. But is the team too young at linebacker and safety? Is there anyone they could add at the position to provide some better depth or raise the floor a little bit?
Not only do I believe Jamal Adams would raise the floor for Green Bay at either linebacker or safety, but he could potentially raise the ceiling as well. Adams could be deployed as a unique weapon for Hafley's defense and would add another wrinkle as a pass rush option.
We've seen the Packers commit fully to the youth movement on both sides of the ball in recent years, so they might not want to stunt anyone's growth by taking a shot on a veteran like this, but Adams could be a fascinating pickup for this (or any) team now that the draft is in the books.
