3 Best Remaining Free Agents the Packers Can Still Sign After the Draft
2. Justin Simmons, S
If there's any NFL free agent right now whose availability makes absolutely no sense, it's got to be former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons.
Simmons is an All-Pro, Pro Bowl safety who has 30 interceptions since he came into the league back in 2016. That's more interceptions than any other NFL player over that timeframe (2016-present). And for Simmons, the whole package isn't just interceptions. He's a great communicator on the back end of the defense, he keeps guys in position, he can come up and make big plays in run support, he forces fumbles, and he's an asset in the locker room and community.
Again, how is this guy not signed?
The safety market was flooded with players this year in free agency, but the fact that Simmons wasn't one of the first guys off the board -- especially as a cap casualty by the Broncos -- is ridiculous. He's going to play a major role somewhere in 2024, so why not in Green Bay?
This would allow the Packers to bring second-round pick Javon Bullard along slowly. They could sign Simmons for one year and pair him up with Xavier McKinney, giving Jeff Hafley an enviable safety duo that can interchange playing deep and coming up into the box.