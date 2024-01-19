3 Best Bets for Jordan Love in Packers vs. 49ers Divisional Round Game
As the Packers prepare to face the 49ers in an NFC Divisional playoff matchup, all eyes are on QB Jordan Love to see if he can continue his impressive play. As a result, here are the three best Love-center player props this weekend.
2. Jordan Love Over 8.5 Rushing Yards
I was surprised to see that Love's projected rushing yards total for the weekend is only 8.5. While he isn't on the same level as the likes of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson on the ground, Love can still hold his own when handling the ball out of the backfield, averaging 14.5 rushing yards per game during the regular season.
Between the regular season and playoffs, the Bakersfield, CA native has also recorded nine or more rushing yards in 10 of his last 18 games, with seven instances occurring on the road.
The 49ers' defensive unit is also susceptible to giving up yards on the ground to QBs. During the regular season, San Francisco gave up 332 rushing yards (13th-most) on 86 carries to quarterbacks, translating to 19.5 rushing yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry. In theory, if history is any indication, Love would only need three carries to hit this prop.
The 49ers' pass rush will also put pressure on Love all night long, forcing him to scramble outside of the pocket, which likely improves his odds of hitting the nine-yard mark.
3. Jordan Love Over 246.5 Passing Yards
Going up against the 49ers' defense is a big task, but I can see Love finishing with more than 246.5 passing yards, too.
After all, it's something that he did often throughout the 2023 regular season — especially the longer the campaign went on. Since Week 10, Love has finished with at least 247 passing yards eight times in 10 outings. He's also hit the Over on this prop in each of his last three games, finishing with no fewer than 256 in each contest.
Continuing that trend won't be easy in the Divisional Round, however, the 49ers only rank 13th when it comes to passing yards allowed this year. Besides, as mentioned before, Love will likely be forced to throw the ball a lot if San Francisco gets off to an early lead, improving the chances of another big passing performance.
After he carved the Cowboys' secondary last week, there's no reason to doubt Love this time around.
More Green Bay Packers news and analysis:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.