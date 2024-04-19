2 Former Packers Who Remain Unsigned Heading Into the NFL Draft
2. Rudy Ford
Rudy Ford is someone most Packers fans won't mind see go. He wasn't signed to be a starter, but for a guy who stuck around on a couple one-year mercernary deals he performed just fine though. Making 17 starts as a former sixth-round pick who the Packers paid a total of $2.64 million is far from terrible.
A hamstring injury ended his season early, and while there wasn't much news about it, that didn't seem to be some sort of long-term injury that would hamper his availability for next season.
As a veteran with a fair amount of starting experience (not to mention experience learning different defenses while playing for four NFL teams), he's got a lot to offer. And when you consider that he probably won't command much more than the one-year, $1.5 million contract he played for in 2023? There should be no shortage of teams looking to bring him in as a depth piece before training camp.
Signing prediction: Buffalo Bills
It's almost impossible to project a depth player like Ford. You could try looking for a safety-needy team, but considering he's not being signed as a starter, even a team with great starters at the position could bring him in. But the Buffalo Bills do make a lot of sense.
They're seriously lacking in safety depth, and while they could probably also do with signing a new starter, they don't have much money available. That means an inexpensive veteran like Ford makes a ton of sense.
