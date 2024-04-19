2 Former Packers Who Remain Unsigned Heading Into the NFL Draft
It's been a great offseason for the Green Bay Packers so far. Free agency was full of big-time signings mixed with retaining most of the team's best outgoing free agents.
A couple key packers went elsewhere, like Aaron Jones to the Minnesota Vikings and Jon Runyan to the New York Giants, and just about any free agent who suited up in green and gold in 2023 has a new home for 2024.
There are some exceptions, however. Here's a look at the only two Packers from the 2023 roster who remain unsigned, plus predictions on where they'll sign for 2024.
1. David Bakhtiari
David Bakhtiari was a cap casualty cut this offseason, and while that was a painful move, it certainly had to be done. The five-time All Pro (second-team three times and first-team twice) hasn't played more than 12 games in a season since 2019. Injuries have limited him to just 13 games over the alst three years.
You just can't pay massive money to a guy who's not on the field, especially when you're hoping to get a long-term extension done with Jordan Love.
When he's on the field there's no denying how good Bakhtiari is though. In 2022 (when he played 11 games), he was still one of the best pass blocking offensive linemen in the game, earning an 87.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Bakhtiari was frequently linked to the Jets this offseason, with their need for a left tackle and the "Aaron Rodgers reunion" narrative, but that ship sailed when Tyron Smith signed in New York. Still, expect Bakhtiari to be starting for a contender by the time the season rolls around.
Signing prediction: Kansas City Chiefs
It's hard to imagine the Chiefs go into the season without doing something significant to address the hole left at left tackle by Donovan Smith's departure. Trotting out your $450 million QB behind a rookie, for example, doesn't feel great.
Plus, the Chiefs are being heavily linked to going wide receiver in Round 1. You're probably not finding a pro-ready left tackle starter with the final pick in Round 2.
Signing Bakhtiari to a one-year deal to start while a rookie learns the ropes behind him would be the perfect solution.