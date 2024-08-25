12 Packers Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Kristian Welch, Linebacker
The Packers' linebacker position has seen the most significant transformation on the roster this offseason. Not only have they shifted to a 4-3 alignment, but they’ve also welcomed several new faces, including rookies Edgerrin Cooper and Ty'ron Hopper.
Kristian Welch isn’t new to Green Bay, but he’s certainly trying to make his mark in a suddenly crowded linebacker room. Cooper and Hopper, despite being unproven at the position, are locks to make the roster alongside Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, and Eric Wilson.
With five linebackers already set, Welch finds himself in a tough spot. He’s been a playmaking machine this preseason, forcing three takeaways and showing he can hold his own in the middle of the action. But in the end, it’s likely to come down to a numbers game and contributions on special teams. Welch has made a strong case, but the odds are stacked against him.