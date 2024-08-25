12 Packers Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Keep your eye on these 12 players on the Green Bay Packers who will be cut by Tuesday's roster deadline.
Jonathan Ford, Defensive Tackle
The Packers' switch to a 4-3 alignment this season places more emphasis on their defensive tackles, which bodes well for players like Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton, Karl Brooks, and Colby Wooden.
That’s already five defensive tackles locked into roster spots, and unfortunately, it leaves no room for Jonathan Ford, a former seventh-round pick.
Ford, who has shown flashes of potential, finds himself as the odd man out in a crowded and talented defensive line group. Without a spot on the 53-man roster, Ford is likely headed for the waiver wire, where the Packers will hope to sneak him through to their practice squad.