12 Packers Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Arron Mosby, Defensive End
Heading into training camp, the Packers defensive end rotation seemed set in stone. Rashan Gary and Preston Smith are the established veterans, with Gary poised to elevate himself into the elite tier of NFL pass-rushers and Smith continuing to be the reliable, steady presence he’s always been.
Behind them, the Packers have two promising up-and-comers in Kingsley Enagbare and Lukas Van Ness. Van Ness, with his raw athleticism, still looks like a baby deer learning to walk—his physical gifts are undeniable, but he's still figuring out how to harness them effectively. Enagbare, on the other hand, continues to be an under-the-radar gem, steadily improving his game.
Beyond those four, the battle for the fifth defensive end spot has been intense, with Brenton Cox and Arron Mosby both making strong cases during camp and preseason. Mosby, in particular, capped off the preseason with a monster performance in the final game, pushing himself into the conversation.
However, despite his impressive showing, Mosby is likely to fall just short of making the final roster, with Cox edging him out for the fifth spot. The Packers will almost certainly try to keep Mosby on the practice squad, where he can continue to develop and be ready if an opportunity arises.