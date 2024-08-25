12 Packers Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Royce Newman and Lecitus Smith, Guard
The interior of the Packers’ offensive line is also undergoing a transformation, and that might spell the end for both Royce Newman and Lecitus Smith.
Lecitus Smith, a former Arizona Cardinals draft pick, turned in a strong performance against the Ravens, showing his ability to open up lanes in the ground game. He’s had a solid summer and has certainly caught the coaching staff’s attention. Unfortunately, the numbers game might be too much to overcome.
Green Bay’s guard rotation behind Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers will likely include rookie Jordan Morgan, Sean Rhyan, Jacob Monk, and potentially Donovan Jennings. With this depth in place, the Packers have enough coverage on the interior to move on from both Newman and Smith. It’s a tough break for two players who have shown they can contribute, but roster limitations leave little room for sentimentality.