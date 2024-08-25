12 Packers Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Caleb Jones, Offensive Tackle
The Packers are in the midst of reshaping their offensive line depth, and with that comes some tough decisions.
At offensive tackle, Rasheed Walker is set to start on the left side, while Zach Tom anchors the right. Elgton Jenkins, who’s versatile enough to play multiple positions, will likely serve as the swing tackle in case of injury. Beyond them, Andre Dillard and Luke Tenuta are poised to fill the remaining roster spots. Tenuta, in particular, has shown promise this preseason.
Unfortunately, that leaves Caleb Jones on the outside looking in. At a towering 6-foot-9 and 370 pounds, Jones is an imposing figure, and he’s had his share of nice moments in camp. However, he hasn’t been able to put it all together consistently, which is crucial for securing a spot on the roster. With depth already solidified by Dillard and Tenuta, Jones will likely be among the final cuts.