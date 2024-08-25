12 Packers Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Greg Joseph, Kicker
Disappointments have abounded in Green Bay’s kicking battle, which has been anything but decisive. Neither Greg Joseph nor Anders Carlson has “won” the job outright, but the Packers can’t afford to carry two kickers on their roster come Tuesday’s deadline.
That likely leaves Joseph as the odd man out. Despite Carlson’s struggles, Joseph couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity to solidify his place as the Packers' kicker. His recent slump only compounded his issues, making it difficult for the coaching staff to justify keeping him on the roster.
Carlson might survive the cut on Tuesday, but don’t be surprised if the Packers scour the waiver wire or explore other options to find an upgrade. It’s entirely possible that neither Joseph nor Carlson will be the starting kicker when the regular season kicks off. For now, though, it’s time to say goodbye to Joseph.