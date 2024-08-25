12 Packers Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Joel Wilson, Tight End
The Packers’ tight end room is set at the top, with Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft looking every bit like the real deal. Musgrave is a physical specimen, combining elite size and athleticism to create matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. Kraft, on the other hand, is a YAC machine, turning short passes into big gains with his relentless, tackle-breaking style.
Behind them, Ben Sims and Tyler Davis are expected to round out the depth chart. Joel Wilson, however, had an opportunity to shake things up heading into Saturday’s game but couldn’t capitalize. A missed block on a key pass play and a dropped pass in the game were costly mistakes, and they likely sealed his fate.
As a result, Green Bay will probably cut Wilson and look to stash him on the practice squad. He’s shown flashes of promise and could be a valuable developmental player down the line, but for now, he’s on the outside looking in.