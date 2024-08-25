12 Packers Who Will Be Cut By Tuesday's Roster Deadline
Samori Toure, Wide Receiver
On the opposite end of the spectrum from the quarterback battle, the Packers’ wide receiver competition has been one of the most intriguing roster decisions. In a league overflowing with wide receiver talent, Green Bay finds itself with an enviable problem: too many quality candidates.
At the top of the depth chart, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks have solidified their spots. This is a strong core of four receivers, each bringing unique skills that complement one another. The Packers are banking on this quartet to realize their potential and take significant strides in their development this season.
But behind them, the battle has been fierce. Malik Heath, Bo Melton, and Grant DuBose have all had their moments during training camp and preseason, making a compelling case for themselves. While there’s a scenario where the Packers keep seven receivers, it’s more likely they’ll stick with six and try to sneak one onto the practice squad.
This leaves Samori Toure in a precarious spot. Toure was inconsistent throughout camp and preseason, and it’s clear he didn’t do enough to secure a roster spot. However, the Packers may still value his potential and could look to stash him on the practice squad, depending on how the depth chart shakes out with the other seven receivers ahead of him.
No matter how things play out for Toure, the Packers are in an excellent position at wide receiver. They’ve built a deep and talented group whose best football is still ahead of them. If these young players can build on their early career experiences, this unit has the potential to become one of the most dynamic receiving corps in the NFL.